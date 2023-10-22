Unseasonably warm temperatures on the way

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Low: 32-39.

Monday: Early clouds give way to mostly sunny skies. High: 46-54.

Monday Night: Cloudy skies with isolated showers. Low: 34-38.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 63. Low: 47.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High: 69. Low: 52.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 70. Low: 54.

(WBNG)

Friday: Clouds with breaks of sun. Showers late. Chance of rain 30%. High: 68. Low: 53.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of showers. High: 64. Low: 48.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 58. Low: 45.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be a quiet but cold night, with lows falling into the mid-30s under cloudy skies.

Skies will remain cloudy Monday morning, but sunshine will return as we head into the afternoon. It will remain a bit on the cool side, with highs reaching the low-50s. Monday night will see a weak upper-level wave pass through, which could set off a few showers. Lows once again will fall into the mid-30s.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will return starting Tuesday and lasting to the end of the workweek. Highs on Tuesday will reach the low-60s, but temperatures will really climb as we head into Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. While records will not be broken, we will see highs about 15 degrees above normal. Wednesday will see highs in the upper-60s, with highs on Thursday reaching near 70. Friday will also see temperatures in the upper-60s. Most of these days will see mostly cloudy skies, but a few breaks of sun are possible.

Friday night into Saturday, a weak moisture starved cold front will cross the region, setting off light showers for some. Saturday will remain dry, with highs in the mid-60s. The next shot of rain will be Sunday, as a weak system will give rain showers and cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper-50s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.