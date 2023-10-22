Woman stabbed in Elmira High School parking lot

ELMIRA (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old woman was stabbed by a 17-year-old girl in a high school parking lot on Oct. 20.

Authorities were called to the Elmira High School football parking lot for a report of the two females physically fighting around 8:40 p.m. during a football game against Corning.

It was reported that one of the females stabbed the other during the altercation, the sheriff’s office said. School administrators and deputies assigned to the game immediately responded to the area.

An investigation determined that the 17-year-old; a student at Corning High School, stabbed the 18-year-old; a former student at Elmira High School, the sheriff’s office said. It appears neither of them were at the game before the altercation.

The 17-year-old fled the area before law enforcement arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the office said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

