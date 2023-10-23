Broome County native comes back home to give Endicott new Italian mural

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A Broome County native found his way back home and is giving back to his community.

Scott Yurko is a well-versed artist who grew up in the Town of Maine. In 1984, he moved to New York City for art school and from there went on to paint scenery for movies, musicals and the metropolitan opera. But for now, he finds himself at home again giving back to the place where he grew up.

“This means a lot, actually. I had a few rough years, as everyone did, during COVID-19,” Yurko said. “I lost both my parents, I lost my brother and then I got sick. I got diagnosed with cancer. Now, I’ve gone through all of my treatments, I’m back to work and this is just a privilege to me; it’s an opportunity and just an honor.”

The mural Yurko is working on is on the Thrive Salon building. The business owner told him about her ancestors who immigrated from Italy with just the clothes on their backs and a grapevine to make wine. Yurko drew inspiration from their story and painted an Italian village to honor their heritage.

The community has continued to show an outpour of support for Yurko.

“Everyone in the community has just embraced me,” Yurko said. “It’s been wonderful. Everyone stops and tells me what a great job it is and how happy they are that I’m doing it. So, for me, it’s a beautiful thing. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. It’s great.”

For Yurko, it’s more than just art.

“There is so much negativity, that to me this is a breath of fresh air,” Yurko said. “It’s being positive in the face of all this adversity, no matter what it is. Just donating a little something of ourselves that we can leave behind.”

Yurko said he wanted to thank the Broome County Arts Council for allowing him to do this for the community and he hopes everyone enjoys it as much as he does.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.