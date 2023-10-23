Ithaca Police responded to several separate shots fired incidents

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- On Sunday, reports of multiple shots fired incidents were received in Ithaca, NY, the Ithaca Police Department announced.

Ithaca Police said officers heard what sounded like several gunshots coming from around West State Street and Plain Street early Sunday morning.

Dispatch also received several calls indicating shots fired in an area encompassing the 300 and 400 blocks of West State Street and the surrounding area. Officers canvassed the area but no evidence or victims were located.

That same morning, several calls were received regarding shots fired near West Seneca and Corn Street. Police said the area was canvassed but no evidence or victims were located.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department at 607-330-0000.

That same morning, police responded to a burglary report.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.