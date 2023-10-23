Police make early morning burglary arrest in Ithaca

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) - Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a subject breaking into a business on the 500 block of West State Street around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 22.

At the scene, officers located a damaged rear door and determined someone made entry into the building.

The subject was found inside and arrested for burglary in the second degree. The defendant was identified as Asa Carr, 24, of Ithaca and is being held pending arraignment at the time of this media release.

If you have any information and have not spoken with the police already, you can contact Ithaca Police Officers through its anonymous tipline.

Police also reported that officers responded to multiple shots fired incidents the same day.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist, good samaritan killed when vehicle strikes them
Woman stabbed in Elmira High School parking lot
BGM announces return of flights to Detroit
A longtime married couple in Alabama eats the same lunch at the same place every day and says...
Couple married 70 years shares memories, daily lunch at Chick-fil-A
A North Dakota man is in jail for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman.
Woman kidnapped from job at gunpoint: ‘I started losing hope’

Latest News

Police make early morning burglary arrest in Ithaca
Ithaca Police responded to several separate shots fired incidents
Ithaca Police responded to several separate shots fired incidents
Broome County native comes back home to give Endicott new Italian mural