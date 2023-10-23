Police make early morning burglary arrest in Ithaca

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) - Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a subject breaking into a business on the 500 block of West State Street around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 22.

At the scene, officers located a damaged rear door and determined someone made entry into the building.

The subject was found inside and arrested for burglary in the second degree. The defendant was identified as Asa Carr, 24, of Ithaca and is being held pending arraignment at the time of this media release.

If you have any information and have not spoken with the police already, you can contact Ithaca Police Officers through its anonymous tipline.

Police also reported that officers responded to multiple shots fired incidents the same day.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.