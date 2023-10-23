Seasonably cool today

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, turning partly cloudy. A few early showers. 0-T” High 52 (46-54) Wind NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Frost. Low 34 (30-38) Wind L&V

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 64 (60-66) Wind S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 46 Wind S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. High 70 Low 52

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild. High 70 Low 54

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 70 Low 54

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 66 Low 48

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 60 Low 44

We’ll have early clouds, along with a few showers today. As high pressure moves in, we’ll have increasing

sunshine. With some clearing, and light winds, it’s going to get chilly tonight. Lows will be in the 30s.

There will be some frost.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies Tuesday with the start of a nice warming trend. Even though we’ll see more

clouds Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will be running about 10-15 degrees above average.

A front will begin sagging in Friday and into the weekend. We’ll keep mild temperatures, but there will be

the chance of some showers. Cooler weather returns by Monday of next week.

