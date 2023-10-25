Broome-Tioga BOCES celebrates Disability Mentoring Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome-Tioga BOCES along with other local organizations held an event for National Disability Employment Awareness Month. That event was called “Disability Mentoring Day.”

Assistant Principal for Broome-Tioga BOCES Career Development Center Steve Moschak said Mentoring Day is celebrated all over the US as a way to promote career development for students and job seekers with disabilities.

He said the event provided an opportunity for mentors and their mentees to spend time together at the business site where mentees gain a better understanding of the business and specific jobs in the company.

“Students with disabilities are an underserved population of our workforce,” said Moschak. “We want our community to understand that they’re ready to work and are excited just as much as everyone else and we want businesses to see that.”

He said that by having this event it helps students gain confidence to achieve their goals.

