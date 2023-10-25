Candidates for Broome County District Attorney face off in debate

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rotary Club hosted a political debate forum between the candidates for Broome County District Attorney.

Candidates Democrat Matt Ryan and Republican Paul Battisti had the chance to speak about their reasons for running for office and their qualifications. The two candidates said they feel strongly about reducing crime in Broome County.

Battisti and Ryan said they want to make sure they let people know they are committed to making the changes necessary to make Broome County a great and safe county for all.

“We are seeing too much in the realm of domestic violence,” said Battisti .“So far this year, we have had eight child fatalities in Broome County which is horrific. We need to do more training with victims of domestic violence, we need to treat and train the offenders to stop the horrible rate of recidivism. Those are just some of the examples if you put in the work the results will come”

Ryan said, as the former Mayor of Binghamton, continuing his mission to ensure the safety of all residents is what he plans to do.

“We shouldn’t be just prosecuting crime as our only mission, It should be about preventing crime in the first place,” said Ryan. “When I was mayor we had gang prevention, we had a youth bureau, and the first day I left office that was cut out by the new mayor. You can see the rise in violent crime in our community.”

The two candidates said they urge everyone to take the time to vote on Nov. 7.

