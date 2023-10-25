Chobani honors World Food Day with ‘Lets Eat Week’

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- In the month of October, Chobani announced its first-ever “Let’s Eat Week” in honor of World Food Day and in recognition of those suffering from food insecurity.

Chobani will be celebrating nationwide, across the entire company it packed more than 14,000 meals and more than 900 employees participated.

The company also received help from the community, the Vice President of Chobani’s Impact Becca Dittrich said the Norwich Business Improvement District helped bring meals to the Norwich City Schools.

“In Chenango and Otsego counties alone, there are upwards of 10,000 individuals who are food insecure, over 2,000 of those individuals are children,” said Dittrich. “So, we launched this initiative on the premise that every day, every child should sit around the table and hear the words ‘let’s eat’ and too often they don’t.”

Dittrich also said that Chobani has already been asked when the next “Let’s Eat” initiative will occur and they hope this will be the first on many.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn homicide suspect arrested in Binghamton
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
New Johnson City Middle School Principal named
Sheriff: Man out on bail attacks elderly couple, steals their vehicle
colonial
Witness testimony begins in ‘The Colonial rape case’

Latest News

$81,000 raised for Dunkin’s Make-A-Wish Charitable Initiative
‘Operation Green Light’ seeks public’s support for veterans
Mission 16: WWII vet lays wreath on same day he enlisted 78 years later
Binghamton Univeristy brings new research to robot seeing-eye dog
Owego wins third-straight Section 4 championship in boys’ soccer with win over M-E