Chobani honors World Food Day with ‘Lets Eat Week’

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- In the month of October, Chobani announced its first-ever “Let’s Eat Week” in honor of World Food Day and in recognition of those suffering from food insecurity.

Chobani will be celebrating nationwide, across the entire company it packed more than 14,000 meals and more than 900 employees participated.

The company also received help from the community, the Vice President of Chobani’s Impact Becca Dittrich said the Norwich Business Improvement District helped bring meals to the Norwich City Schools.

“In Chenango and Otsego counties alone, there are upwards of 10,000 individuals who are food insecure, over 2,000 of those individuals are children,” said Dittrich. “So, we launched this initiative on the premise that every day, every child should sit around the table and hear the words ‘let’s eat’ and too often they don’t.”

Dittrich also said that Chobani has already been asked when the next “Let’s Eat” initiative will occur and they hope this will be the first on many.

