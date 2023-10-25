Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child sexual abuse faces victim statements in court

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced in a news release that a male formerly of Franklin, NY was sentenced to 10 years in state prison as well as 20 years post-release supervision for his involvement in child sexual abuse.

On Oct. 23 at the defendant’s sentencing, several members of the victims’ families made statements before the court or wrote victim impact statements. Jaromack also made a statement, according to the news release.

According to the acting district attorney, John J. Jaromack, 48-years-old, had previously pled guilty to two counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree, class D violent felonies on Aug. 25 of this year. The guilty plea included that Jaromack sexually abused a minor child in full satisfaction of a multi-count indictment that alleged sexual abuse against two different children, said the district attorney. Details were not disclosed for the protection of the victims.

Following the guilty plea in August, honorable Judge Gary Rosa ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the Delaware County Department of Probation.

Orders of protection in favor of the two children were issued for 13 years in addition to Jaromack’s 10-year sentence. Once released from prison, Jaromack will have to register as a sex offender, said the district attorney’s office.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith shared that sexual abuse is an all-too-common crime that leaves victims feeling alone and traumatized.

“I want to thank the two children who came forward and exposed Mr. Jaromack’s horrible crimes,” said Smith. “I know that this conviction cannot begin to repair the damage that they have suffered, but I hope that they gain a little peace knowing this monster is where he belongs; in state prison.”

Smith also sympathized with victims of abuse that go unheard or unnoticed.

“To those victims, if you can, tell someone. And to the members of our community who see something odd in a child or witness inappropriate behavior by an adult towards a child, say something,” said Smith.

The investigation on Jaromack was led by Brian Dengler of New York State Police. Smith also thanked Kimberly Bryden for her time spent assisting the children and families during the investigation.

