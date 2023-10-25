More than $360M announced for heating-cost assistance

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT
(WBNG) -- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY) announced more than $360 million in federal funding for New York State residents in need through the low-income Home Energy Assistance Program or HEAP.

As of July, more than 1.7 million benefits totaling $428 million had been authorized for New York State households through the program in the Fiscal Year 2023.

The program provides benefits to lower the cost of heating and cooling, emergency benefits to meet households’ immediate energy needs and financial assistance to help homeowners repair or replace broken or unsafe heating equipment.

Senator Gillibrand said energy costs are expected to remain above pre-pandemic levels.

Beginning Nov. 1, households outside of New York City can apply for energy cost assistance by following this link. You can also apply in person at your HEAP local district contact.

