Police ask people to lock their cars as larcenies rise

(Live 5 News)
By Jailah Pettis
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is alerting residents of an uptick in vehicle-related larcenies.

In a news release, the department said people should remove any valuable items from their vehicles, including bookbags, bags, tools and credit cards.

Additionally, the department said it encourages everyone to speak with their neighbors and share information about recent criminal activity in their neighborhoods. The department asks people to report any suspicious person they see.

Police noted the community is a vital part of assisting officers with generating information on active criminal investigations.

The department said it is investigating several larcenies and anyone with information about them is asked to contact detectives at 607-772-7080.

