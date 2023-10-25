Sheriff: Man out on bail attacks elderly couple, steals their vehicle

NINEVEH, NY (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was acting as a Home Healthcare Aid for an elderly couple has been charged for robbing and assaulting the couple.

The suspect, who the sheriff’s office identified as Garrett C. Huffamn, 35, of Nineveh, was out on bail or released without bail on a violent felony that was committed in Broome County, authorities said. The specific crime was not revealed.

On Oct. 24, around 3 a.m., deputies learned that the elderly couple was attacked by a man at a location on the Chenango and Broome county border. That’s when deputies learned Huffman forced the victims to hand over their debit card and signed checks before stealing their vehicle and fleeing. The sheriff’s office said the victims’ injuries could be described as serious.

Huffman was tracked into Pennsylvania and later back into Broome County. A felony arrest warrant was issued and eventually, Huffman was found in Broome County and was taken into custody without incident. He was then transported to Chenango County.

He was arrested on robbery, assault, strangulation, grand larceny, criminal mischief, endangering elderly adult and endangering the the welfare of an elderly person charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Huffman was arraigned in centralized arraignment at the sheriff’s office and remanded to the corrections division on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond. He is due to appear in the Town of Afton Court at a later date.

