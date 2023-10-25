Sleigh Sisters 607 seeks donations for children in need this holiday season

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The holiday season is quickly approaching and some families may be wondering where their gifts will come from this year.

Sleigh Sisters 607 is an organization providing families with presents in Broome County for the holidays. This is the second year the organization is helping those in need and the organizer has finalized the 2023 list. That list consists of boys and girls ages K through 12, their clothing sizes and a want and need item. The list also shares their favorite color. From there, sponsors will have the option of purchasing items for a family on that list.

Sleigh Sisters 607 Founder Nicole Pitts decided to try something new and partner with local school districts in the area for sponsorships. Pitts said as of Oct. 25, her organization has nine children that it will sponsor.

“The more sponsors and donations that we get in, we can definitely reach out to more school districts and assist them in any way possible,” said Pitts.

The organization is looking for local businesses and sponsors to either sponsor each child or donate gift cards to Target, Amazon or Walmart. All donations are welcome and if you would like to be a part of the group, Pitts encourages everyone to follow the Sleigh Sisters 607 Facebook page for more information.

The deadline for all donations is Dec. 5.

