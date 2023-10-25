Tax rate increases for Town of Owego residents in the UE School District cause concern

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Town of Owego residents in the Union-Endicott School district voiced concerns after tax rates for the 2023-2024 school year are higher than those for Town of Union residents in the district.

Tax rates for the 2023-2024 school year will see Owego residents paying more than others in the district.

Controller of the Broome-Tioga BOCES Central Business Office Kathy Blackman said one factor in this increase is the equalization rates for properties, which are different from town to town and set by the state.

“Equalization rates and assessments affect the portion that a particular town pays and those are not available to the district when they set their budget in May,” said Blackman. “We were surprised to see a larger decrease in the equalization rate in the Town of Owego.”

The higher rates for some residents will not lead to more funding for the district, but Superintendent Nicole Wolfe said one thing the district is proud of is being able to stay under the tax cap for the 2023-2024 school year.

“There’s a tax cap law that’s been in place and the Union-Endicott School District is committed to staying under the tax cap,” said Wolfe. “At that time, we put our budget out to vote and we stayed under the tax cap. Despite that these equalization rates that are set by the state and based on home sales were set after the budget vote by law.”

Blackman said a higher equalization rate from one municipality to another is not uncommon and this issue could arise in any district containing more than one town.

“I can say that it’s not uncommon for there to be a disparity from one town to the next,” said Blackman. “Looking back at the last 10 years, it has not happened to this extent in the Union-Endicott School District, but I assure you it can happen in any school district.”

For more information on how these tax rates are decided, the district suggests heading to its website where a variety of resources are available.

For questions about your individual tax assessment, you can call the Union-Endicott District Office at (607) 757-2811.

