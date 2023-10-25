Warm weather continues but some colder weather is coming

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Passing sprinkle? Low: 50-56

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slightest chance of a sprinkle or shower. High: 67-73

Friday: Partial sun. Stray shower chance is less than 20%. High: 72, Low: 57

Forecast Discussion:

We are looking at a relatively benign weather pattern for a few days before more active weather arrives the last few days of the month.

Nothing more than a stray shower or two is expected tonight, Thursday and Friday. It will remain unseasonably warm for this entire period. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s and lows will be in the 50s.

A moisture-starved cold front looks to pass through Saturday and the chance of precipitation is low at around 20%.

More widespread rain is expected Sunday and Monday. It will be mild Sunday but as the disturbance that brings the rain drops away from the area, much colder air filters in. Highs Sunday will be in the 50s but drop into the 40s Monday through Wednesday. Lows could be in the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

