Woman finds wedding ring untouched in fire that destroyed her home

NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WBNG) -- The Kalpokas Family is preparing to rebuild the home they lost in a fire and discovered some of the memories they thought were lost when cleaning up the rubble.

On the morning of Oct. 19, the home that Lisa Kalpokas and her husband, Rodger, raised five of their kids in was destroyed by fire. The couple did not have insurance on the home, so, they are considering it a total loss. Several surrounding agencies responded to the fire and according to a Tioga County Fire Investigation report, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

“The house burned so fast,” Lisa Kalpokas said. “We had been in that home for 16 years and that’s 16 years of memories burned really fast.”

She’s lived in the area her whole life and raised her children in the house on West Creek Road, which her nearby family surrounded. One of her adult sons was home at the time of the fire and made it out before the building was engulfed. The family lost all of its belongings, six dogs and a ferret in the fire. They have spent the past five days cleaning up the plot of land that the house once sat on and are discovering things along the way.

“Everything in the house was gone. Everything,” she said. “There was one wooden desk in my bedroom that burned all around it except for the center drawer. My son pried open the center drawer, and inside it, he found my wedding ring.”

The wedding ring is back on her finger and several burned photographs are collected in a box. They are the last memories that the Kalpokas Family have from its house and although some might be quick to leave the site behind, Lisa Kalpokas said there’s no question about moving.

“Going to a different location wasn’t even like a thought in our mind,” she said. “It’ll be a bad memory, but we have too many good memories here.”

The family plans to clear the site completely to make room for a new home they will build with the community’s support. Newark Valley and the surrounding community have donated clothes, food and money to the family to help them. A GoFundMe page was set up for the Kalpokas Family and has raised more than $10,000 in six days.

“We have been so blessed that people just showed up from day one,” Kalpokas said. “Thank you to everybody who’s reached out, dropped off food, donated money or items. The people in the community have really reached out.”

The Kalpokas Family plans to the funds to purchase building materials so they can begin constructing their new home. Members of the community have already volunteered to help with the building process, which they will begin when they have gathered enough money.

