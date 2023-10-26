Brooklyn homicide suspect arrested in Binghamton

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A homicide suspect from Brooklyn, NY has been arrested in Binghamton, authorities announced.

The Binghamton Police Department said US Marshals arrested Thomas Nimmons, 26. He was wanted by authorities in New York City on a parole warrant and a federal arrest warrant issued by the Eastern District of New York for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

Nimmons was taken into custody after the Binghamton Metro SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 77 Mary St. He was taken to the Binghamton Police Department where he was turned over to members of the New York Police Department.

The Binghamton Metro SWAT Team is composed of members of the Binghamton, Johnson City and Vestal police departments.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
New Johnson City Middle School Principal named
Sheriff: Man out on bail attacks elderly couple, steals their vehicle
colonial
Witness testimony begins in ‘The Colonial rape case’

Latest News

$81,000 raised for Dunkin’s Make-A-Wish Charitable Initiative
‘Operation Green Light’ seeks public’s support for veterans
Mission 16: WWII vet lays wreath on same day he enlisted 78 years later
Binghamton Univeristy brings new research to robot seeing-eye dog
Owego wins third-straight Section 4 championship in boys’ soccer with win over M-E