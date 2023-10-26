Brooklyn homicide suspect arrested in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A homicide suspect from Brooklyn, NY has been arrested in Binghamton, authorities announced.

The Binghamton Police Department said US Marshals arrested Thomas Nimmons, 26. He was wanted by authorities in New York City on a parole warrant and a federal arrest warrant issued by the Eastern District of New York for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

Nimmons was taken into custody after the Binghamton Metro SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 77 Mary St. He was taken to the Binghamton Police Department where he was turned over to members of the New York Police Department.

The Binghamton Metro SWAT Team is composed of members of the Binghamton, Johnson City and Vestal police departments.

