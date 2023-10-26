Caught on camera: Buck busts through Wisconsin noodle restaurant during lunch

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A buck interrupted the busy lunch hour Tuesday at a restaurant in Wisconsin after leaping into the restaurant and running through the kitchen.

A spokesperson with Noodles and Company said an unexpected guest jumped through the window of the Beloit location before noon on Tuesday.

The buck spent less than one minute at the restaurant. It wandered into the kitchen before heading out the back door, which was opened by a staff member.

Though the buck was right on time for lunch, it seemed that he didn’t have time to stop and eat.

Patti Pickering, the general manager of the store, said the restaurant was in the middle of the lunch rush, including 65 children who were having a meal while trick-or-treating, when the deer jumped through the store’s window.

A deer jumped into a Noodles and Company restaurant in Beloit during the lunch hour Tuesday. (NBC15)

“He came into the dining room, the kids had exited out the side doors and he came through the kitchen and then out the back door,” Pickering said.

Noodles and Company noted no team members, guests, or the deer were hurt and the front window the buck jumped through has since been boarded up.

In light of the event, the company is offering a “2 Buck Mac & Cheese” special on Wednesday for hungry customers who want to “save some doe.”

Beloit customers can place an order online or through the Noodles app using promo code 2BUCKMAC to receive the mac and cheese for $2 at that specific location.

