Cornell professor suggests eco-friendly costumes

By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT
(WBNG) -- Halloween is just around the corner and it is smart to think about what to do with your costume once the holiday has passed.

Halloween costumes tend to be a one-time use for most or become a hand-me-down. Most store-bought costumes are made of polyester and other synthetic fibers, which are essentially made of plastics. They also degrade but not bio-degrade which puts a strain on the environment.

Associate Professor of Human Centered Design in the College of Human Ecology at Cornell University Denise Green said that instead of buying a one-use costume, you can always make your own.

“It can be very fun and fulfilling and exciting to make your own costume,” said Green. “There is a lot of joy that comes out of the creative process. It’s something you can do for yourself but it’s also something you can do with your kids, it’s a fun creative project.”

Green added that you can pass your costume to a relative, or family member, donate it to a thrift store or to charity.

