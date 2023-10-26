Have student loans? Domino’s is giving you free pizza

FILE - Domino's is giving away pizza to people with student loans.
FILE - Domino's is giving away pizza to people with student loans.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Domino’s understands people might be feeling the pinch now that student loan repayments have resumed.

To help out, they are giving away $1 million worth of emergency pizza.

Each day, the chain is offering 4,200 codes for a free, medium two-topping pizza. This will continue until it reaches $1 million.

Codes must be redeemed by Dec. 10.

Customers can apply online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn homicide suspect arrested in Binghamton
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
New Johnson City Middle School Principal named
Sheriff: Man out on bail attacks elderly couple, steals their vehicle
colonial
Witness testimony begins in ‘The Colonial rape case’

Latest News

Officials hold a news conference on the Lewiston, Maine, mass killing. (CNN/Pool via Local...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Maine shooting news conference
Northwestern State has canceled its football season in the wake of a player’s shooting death.
University cancels its football season, head coach resigns after player dies in shooting
FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Ivanka...
Donald Trump is set to testify Nov. 6 in civil fraud trial; daughter Ivanka also will testify
Chenango Forks Elementary students take the initiative to practice ‘Seven Habits of Happy Kids’
Chenango Forks Elementary students take the initiative to practice 'Seven Habits of Happy Kids'