Jade Taylor - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - Jade Taylor is always pushing herself to give just a little bit more.

The junior outside hitter for the Union-Endicott volleyball team never slows down, no matter the situation.

“She’s just driven. She’s just got this internal drive. Even when they’re warming up and peppering with her partner. She wants you to hit as hard as you can at her. She wants to go hard the whole time,” said Union-Endicott head coach Paige Franey.

“Growing up the most important thing was working hard. No matter what. Even if I wanted to be there or not. Give 110%. Even hard practices hard games when we’re down,” added Taylor.

That type of effort is a tone-setter for the Tigers.

“It’s really great to have a teammate that challenges you like that because it makes me a better player. It also encourages everyone else on the court to be a better player when you see someone diving, going as hard as they can in warmups and in the game,” said Union-Endicott senior outside hitter Taylor McManus.

Jade gives 110% in all facets of the game, but maybe even more so on defense, an area which she excels in.

“It’s really fun because there are some balls where you see it almost dropping and then she just comes out of nowhere and gets the ball up. It’s really exciting to see those plays in a high school game,” explained McManus.

“Defense is the best side of the game for me. Being in the back row is exhilarating,” said Taylor.

That defensive mindset wasn’t always something that Jade had. Instead she’s developed it in her three years on varsity.

“My freshman year I did not like back row because I didn’t really understand the game then. As the seasons have gone on I’ve seen myself be able to understand the game as it’s happening and not after the fact,” described Taylor.

Now U-E has wrapped up the regular season and is preparing for sectionals.

It’s a time when aspirations can get lofty and overwhelming. That’s why Jade prefers to keep her focus simple.

“I think my goal is actually learning from every mistake that I’ve made. Just taking it into consideration with what I did wrong and fixing it,” said Taylor.

If Jade continues to do that, there’s no doubt the results will follow.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.