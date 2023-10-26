Kirkwood introduces all-inclusive, handicap-accessible playground

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- 2-year-old River Keogh has cerebral palsy. This disability looks different for everyone. For River, it mainly affects his physical ability to walk, sit up and stand.

Rivers’ mother, Hailey Merrick, said before the “Kirkwood Inspiration Playground” was introduced at Veterans River Park, there were only two handicap-accessible playgrounds in Broome County. For parents like Merrick, all-inclusive parks are bringing new opportunities and are a necessity.

“Kids should be able to play no matter what their abilities are,” Merrick said. “It’s not fair to not be able to play at a playground. To be able to take him to a park and be able to play like the rest of the kids is extremely important. I think all parks should be like this.”

Director of the Kirkwood Community Katie Legg came up with the idea to put an all-inclusive playground at the park in 2018.

Legg’s team began fundraising and planning together, but because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, they felt it wasn’t right to ask the community for funds. So, efforts paused until they could ramp the program back up.

Legg said she noticed the lack of accessible parks in the area and knew Kirkwood needed to have one.

“Children of all abilities and all ages can play together,” Legg said. “So, there wasn’t just one child sitting on the sidelines watching all the other children play. Now, all the kids can play together no matter what their ability is.”

Some of the playground’s accessible features include: An inclusive generation swing, harness swings, the “Inclusive Whirl” which is an all-inclusive merry-go-round, a ramp to get onto the structure to go down slides and sensory features.

“Make all parks accessible. It’s not fair,” Merrick said. “These kids have enough against them, they don’t need more against them. It’s hard enough it shouldn’t be hard to play on a playground.”

