New Johnson City Middle School Principal named

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City School District said the Board of Education has appointed a new principal for its middle school.

The Board of Education approved Julie Beard as the Johnson City Middle School Principal on Oct. 24. She has worked at the district since 2000 and taught in the music department for 21 years. She served as the assistant principal at the middle school for the last two years.

“I am honored to be appointed as the Johnson City Middle School Principal,” Beard said. “Over the past two years, I’ve worked alongside the middle school staff and with Wildcat families to create a positive learning environment for our students. I look forward to continuing to make Johnson City Middle School a wonderful place to learn, teach and grow.”

Beard takes over for Acting Principal Steven Deinhardt, who took the reigns of the position after Daniel Ericson was arrested for luring a child in the third degree, endangering the welfare of a child and attempted rape. Ericson pleaded not guilty to charges related to his arrest but resigned from his position in September. He was arrested in July.

An investigation conducted by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office determined Erickson tried to meet with a teen, who was a high school student, at a remote location to have sex. He apparently brought items such as a Grimace Shake from McDonald’s, chicken nuggets and condoms.

A trial date for Ericson has not been announced.

