Rep. Molinaro says its time to get back to work with new Speaker of the House

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) said he is glad Congress is back to work after the election of Mike Johnson (R, LA-4) as the new Speaker of the House.

Johnson became speaker after three other Republicans were nominated, but did not receive the votes, to replace Kevin McCarthy (R, CA-20), who was ousted from the position after less than a year of wielding the gavel.

Molinaro said what happened the past few weeks should not repeat itself. The representative said Congress has important work to do with the budget deadline and support needed for the ongoing war between the Jewish State of Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. He also noted the importance of Congress’ work to assist Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Molinaro said he does not support Johnson on all things but remains confident that Congress is ready to begin work.

“We are not going to agree on all things but the residents and neighbors that I represent in Upstate New York; [their] voice is going to be at the table with me, helping me craft policy and move Congress forward much more aggressively than we’ve done in the last several months,” Molinaro said.

The representative said he wants Congress to get to work passing more appropriations bills to avoid the federal government from shutting down, which could financially devastate families in the 19th Congressional District and across the country.

McCarthy was effectively removed from power on Oct. 3 after fellow Republican Matt Gaetz (R, FL-1) introduced a resolution to vacate the position. He was removed in a 216-208 vote; with eight Republicans joining Democrats to kick him out.

Johnson was elected on Oct. 25 in a 220-209 vote.

