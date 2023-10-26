Seton Catholic Central hosts ‘Bids for Booster’ and inducts softball team to Hall of Fame

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Seton Catholic Central School is having its 34th annual “Bids for Booster” on Nov. 18.

The event is to raise money to support the school’s athletic programs. 30 years after representing the Seton Saints, the softball teams from 1992 to 1996 will be honored and inducted into the Seton Hall of Fame.

Former members of the softball team that have been inducted into the New York State Softball Hall of Fame said this event is a full-circle moment.

“Well, first of all, it’s a long time coming, it’s 30 years ago, what I’m looking forward to is hopefully seeing many of these players and their families now,” said former Seton Softball Coach David Ligeikis. “Many of them are married, they have kids, and I see them around town so I’m hoping that many of them are able to attend and we’re able to re-capture some of the memories from back in the 90s.”

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Seton Catholic Central. Follow the link for more information on the Bids for Booster event.

