Veteran given POW bracelet he wore 50 years that honors fallen soldier

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Veterans and guardians who embarked on the Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 16 wore accessories that are a symbol of their time in service. These accessories are usually hats or pins.

Joe Kopacz, a Vietnam Veteran and guardian on the trip, wore a different type of accessory: A POW bracelet with the name of a fallen Vietnam soldier engraved on it. That name was James Rozo.

He and other veterans were given the opportunity to wear this bracelet after they returned home from Vietnam.

“The name on the bracelet was James Rozo and I said I would be honored to wear it,” said Kopacz. “So, I wore my bracelet for about two years.”

Kopacz said it was believed the soldier on the bracelet had died in battle. Out of respect for Rozo’s family, Kopacz and the other veterans sent the bracelets home to them.

Kopacz went without the bracelet for about 50 years. Little did he know that a donation to a Southern Tier Vietnam Museum, where he was a tour guide, would change that.

“She gave me a prisoner of war bracelet,” said Kopacz. “She walked out the door, and two minutes later I flipped over the bracelet and it was the same gentleman, James Rozo, that I wore the bracelet 51 years ago.”

Kopacz never met Rozo during his time serving in Vietnam, but trips like the Honor Flight allow him to pay a visit to Rozo even if it’s just his name on the Vietnam Memorial.

“Someday, I will meet him,” said Kopacz. “If I met him tomorrow not only would I welcome him home as a brother, but I would have the utmost respect for a person of that quality to do what he did in the service of our country.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.