Witness testimony begins in ‘The Colonial rape case’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) --Trial proceedings in the case of former owners of downtown Binghamton restaurants The Colonial, Stone Fox, and Dos Rios began Thursday with opening statements and the first witness taking the stand.

That first witness was the alleged victim of sexual assault in 2021, by Yaron Kweller and Jordan Rindgen.

The alleged victim said she was out drinking with friends at a local bar, Dillinger’s, when she and another friend noticed a member of their group was missing.

She said when she called the missing friend on Facetime, the call was answered by Jordan Rindgen who told her to come to an office space on Washington Street but to come by herself.

After arriving at the location, the alleged victim and her friend went through a tunnel underground connecting Washington Street to The Colonial on Court Street.

While in this tunnel she said Rindgen told both girls to give him their phones, which they did.

After spending some time at The Colonial, the group went back to the office space on Washington Street where the alleged victim said she went to the bathroom with her friend to talk privately about how she felt uncomfortable, but her friend was too intoxicated to comprehend the situation.

After leaving the bathroom, she said the men demanded both women remove their clothes, which they did. After removing her clothes, the witness alleges both Rindgen and Kweller sexually assaulted her.

The alleged victim said quote, “I felt like I could not leave that room safely. I didn’t have my cell phone.”

She testified that after the alleged sexual assault was over she was told by Yaron Kweller and Jordan Rindgen to put on her clothes.

After this, she was given back her cell phone and both girls were picked up by another friend.

The second girl was not present at the time of the alleged assault.

The woman said she was dropped off at her then-boyfriend’s house where she spent the night. She did not tell him anything about what had happened.

The next morning the woman said she told her mother about what had happened. Her mother then contacted Binghamton Police.

During a meeting with officials, the alleged victim was told to hand over any cell phone records related to the case.

In a text message from the alleged victim to her friend she was with that night she said, “I’m not gonna show her those.”

The friend responded, “I don’t think you should.”

In another text exchange with a different friend the text read, “I knew what was happening it was consensual, but these guys should be disgusted with themselves.”

The alleged victim also deleted what she referred to as “risky texts” and all of her social media accounts.

Testimony in the trial will continue on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.