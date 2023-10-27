$81,000 raised for Dunkin’s Make-A-Wish Charitable Initiative

(WBNG)
By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Dunkin’ announced the results of the 2023 Make-a-Wish Donut Charitable Initiative Friday morning.

This year, the company was able to raise more than $81,000 for Make-a-Wish Central New York. The organization creates life-changing wishes for children throughout a 15-county region of New York State and has granted more than $2,000 wishes since 1985.

The total money raised since the annual event started in 2013 to more than $825,000.

“I just want to applaud all our guests along the Southern Tier, cause without them, this campaign wouldn’t be possible,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Levi Pascher. “You don’t raise $81,000 on your own, it takes a lot of people, it takes a community and our community really gets behind Make-A-Wish and we’re proud to keep them running.”

To lend support or to learn more about Make-A-Wish Central New York, you can call 315-475-WISH.

