Barlow Parks gets new playground, swings, pavilion

VESTAL (WBNG) -- There are currently 21 parks in Broome County and some have been recently renovated for the needs of the community.

Barlow Park received a much-needed facelift from the Town of Vestal Parks Department and community fund grants provided by the county. The new and improved park had a ribbon-cutting event on the morning of Oct. 26 showcasing a new playground, swings and pavilion for everyone to enjoy.

Vestal Town Supervisor John Schaffer said that it means a lot to the community to have so many accessible parks. Schaffer said he would like to create a park for furry friends as well.

“I would like to create a dog park eventually,” said Schaffer. “Our little four-leggers need somewhere to go. We’re working on that.”

The park is open to everyone not just residents of Vestal. In addition, Barlow Park is home to a summer recreation program with around 5,000 participants.

Two swings will be installed soon for wheelchair accessible people making the park convenient for the entire community. Schaffer said that they are in the process of expanding some of the other parks by adding a new driveway to Middendorf Park and a bathroom facility.

The new park can be found at 700 Main St. in Vestal.

