Binghamton students ask for higher living wages

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton University Campus Labor Council which consists of the unions of faculty, staff and graduate students had a conversation with New York State Senator Lea Webb (D, 52) today.

Many graduate students vocalized their concerns over how the cost of living continues to skyrocket, but their paychecks on campus remain the same. Protests were held in the past, and a petition has returned for higher living wages and lower fees. Students emphasized how graduate assistants are expected to teach students and make sure the curriculum is met for various classes in addition to their workload.

One international student broke down in detail the fees that he’s charged in addition to the standard fees issued by the university. International students face many hardships when they choose to attend school in a different country. Some of them have no credit scores making it difficult to get an apartment and some can’t work outside of the university, preventing them from having a second job.

Binghamton University graduate student Andrey said that there were times he had to get food from the Salvation Army due to low pay. Andrey said that students he teaches inquired about him waiting in line to receive meals.

“It took me a while to explain to college students why someone who is teaching in their classroom has to stand in a food line and wait to get some un-perishable food, said Andrey.

The Graduate Student Employee Union strives to make sure that everyone is aware of their petition for living wages and they have a goal of 1,600 signatures.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.