Binghamton Univeristy brings new research to robot seeing-eye dog

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University Ph.D. students are working on a seeing-eye dog quadruped robot.

Although they are not the first to do so, the difference between their robot and others being researched is they have added a force-responsive locomotion control.

“We don’t need any hardware change on the robot except a $10 leash,” Associate Professor for Computer Science Shiqi Zhang said. “So, this is the first time we are enabling this kind of minimum hardware change on the robot but enabling the seeing-eye dog functionality.”

Professor Zhang said when they looked at statistics for real seeing-eye dogs, they were shocked to see how many can not be used after training.

He explained only 2% of visually impaired people have dogs because they cost more than $50,000 to train and after that training, only about 50% can actually take to the training and can be used.

The team believes that in the future, this robot will change the lives of the visually impaired community.

“If this is going well, potentially in a few years we can set up this seeing-eye robot dog at shopping malls, airports and it will be like how people use shared bikes on campus or Ubers and taxis,” Professor Zhang said. “So, maybe they can just go to a shopping mall and pay $5 to use an hour of our seeing-eye robot dog.”

Ph.D. Student David Defazio has been working very closely on this project.

He explains that right now, they have created a map of the building and they line up dots to make sure it follows a path. By tugging the leash in the direction the person wants to go, the robot will detect that and turn around: This is what makes their robot different from the others.

Defazio said later on, they want the person to be able to bring the dog to a mall, say the store they want to go to and the dog will just be able to take them there.

He said he is happy their hard work is paying off.

“Yeah, feels good,” Defazio said. “I mean if you work hard on anything for a while and it works, it feels good.”

The team will be taking this research to Atlanta, Ga. next month to share what they have come up with and hopefully gain some new ideas.

They are also in the very early stages of working with a visually impaired group in Syracuse to test out and get more feedback for their robot seeing-eye dog.

