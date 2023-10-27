Chenango Forks Elementary students take the initiative to practice ‘Seven Habits of Happy Kids’

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHENANGO FORKS (WBNG) -- Students at Chenango Forks Elementary are immersing themselves in the “Seven Habits of Happy Kids” by Sean Covey.

The program encourages students to embrace values like responsibility, planning ahead, respect for others, teamwork and balance. In order to put these principles into action, students took the initiative to write letters asking businesses around the area to donate goods for the school’s fall festival.

The event is hosted by the Parent-Teacher Organization with the goal of raising funds for more than 500 students at the school.

Fifth-grade Teacher at the Chenango Forks Elementary School Chris Johnson shared the student’s enthusiasm for the program.

“They jump up with joy every time that we get a letter and we talked about it this morning,” said Johnson. “It’s just not about them, they’re giving to over 500 families in our building, so they are very proud.”

Local businesses have also shown support for the cause by contributing various items to ensure the fall festival is a success. The festival will be held on Nov. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.

