‘The Colonial rape case’ undergoes 2nd day of testimony

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Friday began the second day of testimony from witnesses in “The Colonial rape case.”

On Friday morning, several friends of the alleged victim testified. A former employee of Yaron Kweller and Jordan Rindgen and law enforcement testified also.

The first witness to take the stand testified that he threw a small party at his house before heading downtown for the evening. One of the girls that attended the party was the friend of the alleged victim she went to find at the Washington Street office space.

A second witness to take the stand, a former bartender at The Stone Fox testified to packaging bottles of wine and alcoholic drinks to go for Jordan on that night.

A third witness Friday morning and a mutual friend of both girls who they ran into around 2:40 a.m. at The Colonial testified that the alleged victim told him the owner of the bar had her phone and asked him to send a text to one of her friends telling her where they were.

An investigator from the Binghamton Police Department took the stand going through security footage from pole camera in downtown Binghamton that detailed the route traveled by the alleged victim, her friend and the defendants.

The final testimony on Friday morning came from a former detective with the Binghamton Police Department who is also a close friend of Yaron Kweller. He told the court that on the evening of Nov. 27, just hours after the alleged assault, Kweller contacted him asking if there was a case of “sexual nature involving Colonial staff.” The detective said he was removed from the case due to his relationship with Kweller.

On Friday afternoon, a friend of the alleged victim testified that she met with friends at Dillinger’s bar on State Street. The alleged victim was there and that friend testified she was “loud and drunk” later that night when the group picked up the alleged victim and her friend, she testified the alleged victim said, “We got raped.”

A second friend testified when they noticed one girl from the group was missing, they called her on Facetime but Ringden picked up and told the second friend she could not come to the office space on Washington Street and only the alleged victim could. The second friend testified she also heard the alleged victim say, “We got raped” after picking her up.

The friend who was with the alleged victim on that night was next to take the stand with many of the events of the night not clear to her due to being “blackout drunk.” She said the district attorney’s office told her to delete her social media. Her phone was also subpoenaed as evidence and she did not turn it in, which the judge said could result in contempt of court or evidence tampering charges.

The defense questioned her on texts sent regarding the alleged sexual assault. She testified she never wanted compensation from the defendants but a group text shows her saying, “I’m not settling for less than a million” and “I can’t wait until me and [the alleged victim] are laughing all the way to the bank with our settlement money.”

The trial continues on Oct. 30.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

To read about the first day of testimony, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.