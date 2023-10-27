How Truth Pharm is teaching community members how to save lives

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Truth Pharm is providing overdose recognition and response training this Saturday for people in the community.

Truth Pharm Board member Kimberly Durkee said with the rise of overdoses this year, they believe it’s important for everyone to be trained to know the signs of an overdose and how to stop it from taking a life.

“People in the community can stumble across anybody having an overdose at any given time,” said Durkee. “It could be during the day, the evening, or night, at any location. Somebody could have taken something that they didn’t know was laced with fentanyl, or they are taking substances they’re not even aware of.”

She said as overdose rates continue to rise, now is the time for more people to be knowledgeable about how to save a life from a possible overdose.

Durkee said free Narcan kits will also be available at the event.

If you are interested in attending the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sherburne Public Library located at 2 East State Street Sherburne, NY.

