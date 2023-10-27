Mission 16: WWII vet lays wreath on same day he enlisted 78 years later

By Maci Cosmore
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (WBNG) -- “From all of what I’ve seen, and all of what I’ve done, I’m still up in the air about it,” said WWII Veteran Marty DeFazio.

On Oct. 22, Marty Defazio took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of an Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

“When I first found out that I would be laying the wreath, I was walking about 9 feet tall and that’s all I could think about,” DeFazio said.

It was exactly 78 years earlier and on the same day, Oct. 22, 1945, that Marty first enlisted in the United States Military as a teenager.

“I turned 17 just a little bit after the war ended with Japan and I decided I wanted to go into the Army,” he said. “So, two friends and I all joined on the same day.”

DeFazio served from the latter part of 1945 to June 1948.

“When I was shipped to Europe, I [was in] Wels, Austria after going to France and Germany because there was no fighting going on at the time,” DeFazio said. “I ended up where all the radios were repaired for the military all over Europe.”

While on Mission 16, DeFazio was also presented the Honorable Service Lapel Button, also known as the “Ruptured Duck,” a pin awarded to US military service members who were honorably discharged during WWII.

However, his trip to Washington meant more than words could describe. It reminded him of the sacrifices made by him and his brothers and sisters in arms.

“It meant a great deal to me,” DeFazio said. “I was a part of something and that’s what we had to do.”

