Near record temperatures

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. A passing shower. 0-.T” 20% High 74 (68-76) Wind SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. Low 56 (54-58) Wind WSW 5-10 G15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Temperatures fall through the day.

0-.05″ 20% High 64 (58-68) Wind SW becoming NW 10-20 G25 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 40 Wind NW becoming E 3-8 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 80% High 50 Low 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering to showers. Cool. 60% High 46 Low 30

TUESDAY, HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. Chilly. 20% High 42 Low 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold. High 42 Low 28

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 44 Low 30

It’s going to be another nice day, but a front will begin sagging in today and into the weekend.

We’ll have mild temperatures, but there will be a very slight chance of a passing shower Friday.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight.

The front comes through Saturday. Not a lot of rain, but it will be windy and temperatures will

fall through the day.

Cooler weather Sunday and into the new work week. Lows riding along the front will give

us rain and showers Sunday and into Monday.

Lake effect rain showers Tuesday and cool enough for some snow showers. Some sunshine, but

chilly Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

