NY lawmakers urge Gov. Hochul to sign New York Heat Act

(WBNG) -- Lawmakers and advocates across New York are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would lower the price of gas and electric utilities.

A Zoom meeting on Friday was held to urge Hochul to add the New York Heat Act into next year’s budget to relieve the wallets of already struggling New Yorkers. This would save low and middle-income New Yorkers up to $75 a month on utility bills, according to Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123).

“We have seen in New York State is that low-income families and this is happening the entire country and it’s getting worse that people to stay in their home and to have electricity and power in their homes are to forego things like medications, food and school supplies,” said Lupardo.

The assemblywoman said if the bill is passed, it will not only decrease the rate increase but also stop the expansion of fracked gas systems to protect the climate.

On Oct. 12, the New York State Public Service Commission approved a modified version of NYSEG’s rate hikes.

