‘Operation Green Light’ seeks public’s support for veterans

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Officials from Broome County are once again looking to shine a light on veteran issues.

For the third year in a row, the county is participating in “Operation Green Light.” It’s a statewide effort that encourages residents, businesses and local organizations to display green lights on their homes and buildings during the week of Veterans Day.

The initiative was created to show support for veterans of military conflicts.

“This advocacy week reminds all of veterans that this help is available to them, so we encourage everyone to display green light bulbs during the week.

In an effort to have as many green lights on display throughout the community as possible, Broome County is distributing free green light bulbs to residents.

They can be picked up at:

  • Broome County Public Library
  • Broome County Office Building Security Desk
  • Broome West Senior Center
  • Deposit Senior Center
  • Eastern Broome Senior Center
  • Northern Broome Senior Center
  • Visions Veterans Memorial Arena

Veterans Day is on Nov. 11.

