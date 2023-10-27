Police investigating assault at Confluence Park

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said it is investigating an assault that occurred at Confluence Park Friday afternoon.

According to detectives, one person was hurt by an unknown bladed object around 3:50 p.m. That person’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, police said.

One person was taken into custody to be interviewed but charges have not been officially filed. Despite this, crime scene tape was up at the scene of the incident.

Several police vehicles were at the scene and officers were spotted speaking with witnesses.

