Veterans small business event

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- As part of the National Veterans Small Business Week, the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center partnered with Score and local veteran service providers for the Binghamton Vet Center and Clear Path for Veterans. This will provide an overview of business start-ups and expansion tools that are available for veterans.

The event will take place on Nov. 1 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the Community Room at Factory by Beer Tree Brew. The event is free but requires registration by Oct. 30. Email Ralpaugh@binghamton.edu to secure a spot.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn homicide suspect arrested in Binghamton
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
New Johnson City Middle School Principal named
Sheriff: Man out on bail attacks elderly couple, steals their vehicle
colonial
Witness testimony begins in ‘The Colonial rape case’

Latest News

Freaky Fridays: Alonnie Psychic
Freaky Fridays: Alonnie Psychic
Veterans small business event
Journey to Royal: A WWII rescue Mission