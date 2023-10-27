Veterans small business event

(WBNG) -- As part of the National Veterans Small Business Week, the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center partnered with Score and local veteran service providers for the Binghamton Vet Center and Clear Path for Veterans. This will provide an overview of business start-ups and expansion tools that are available for veterans.

The event will take place on Nov. 1 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the Community Room at Factory by Beer Tree Brew. The event is free but requires registration by Oct. 30. Email Ralpaugh@binghamton.edu to secure a spot.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.