Warmth fades this weekend and colder weather arrives

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 53-59

Saturday: Small chance of a few showers. Long dry periods are expected. Temperatures slowly fall from west to east in the afternoon. High: 60s↓50s

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy. Low: 38-44

Sunday: 80% chance of rain. Chilly. High: mid 40s, Low: 41

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather continues tonight and temperatures remain in the 50s.

Saturday will be a day of change. A cold front will swing through and bring a small chance of a few showers. There will be long dry periods, and by the afternoon, we may even get back into some sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s but fall into the 50s from NW to SE as a cold front moves through the area. Chance of rain is around 20-30%. Rain amounts would be very light.

More widespread rain is expected Sunday and Monday, however. Highs Sunday will likely be in the 40s, struggling to get to 50. Rainfall amounts will range from around a tenth of an inch to perhaps up to a half inch.

It will remain chilly as we end October and move into November. 40s dominate Monday through Wednesday with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Some rain or snow showers are possible Wednesday but Thursday and Friday looks quiet. Temperatures may flirt with 50 with lows in the 20s and 30s likely.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn homicide suspect arrested in Binghamton
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
New Johnson City Middle School Principal named
Sheriff: Man out on bail attacks elderly couple, steals their vehicle
colonial
Witness testimony begins in ‘The Colonial rape case’

Latest News

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
Warmth fades this weekend and colder weather arrives
wbng
Near record temperatures
Big changes coming
Pattern change is not far off
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
Pattern change is not far off