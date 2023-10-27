Warmth fades this weekend and colder weather arrives

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 53-59

Saturday: Small chance of a few showers. Long dry periods are expected. Temperatures slowly fall from west to east in the afternoon. High: 60s↓50s

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy. Low: 38-44

Sunday: 80% chance of rain. Chilly. High: mid 40s, Low: 41

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather continues tonight and temperatures remain in the 50s.

Saturday will be a day of change. A cold front will swing through and bring a small chance of a few showers. There will be long dry periods, and by the afternoon, we may even get back into some sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s but fall into the 50s from NW to SE as a cold front moves through the area. Chance of rain is around 20-30%. Rain amounts would be very light.

More widespread rain is expected Sunday and Monday, however. Highs Sunday will likely be in the 40s, struggling to get to 50. Rainfall amounts will range from around a tenth of an inch to perhaps up to a half inch.

It will remain chilly as we end October and move into November. 40s dominate Monday through Wednesday with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Some rain or snow showers are possible Wednesday but Thursday and Friday looks quiet. Temperatures may flirt with 50 with lows in the 20s and 30s likely.

