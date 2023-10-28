Section 4 High School Football Scores (Week 8)

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor quarterback Jacek Teribury (10) waits for a snap during his team's...
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor quarterback Jacek Teribury (10) waits for a snap during his team's loss to Bainbridge-Guilford.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school football scores around Section 4 during Week 8:

Thursday, October 27:

Oxford - 20, Greene - 60

Friday, October 28:

Lansing - 14, Ithaca - 32

Oneonta - 12, Waverly - 62

Vestal - 42, Binghamton - 16

Horseheads - 20, Corning - 29

Newark Valley - 6, Tioga - 63

Windsor - 42, Johnson City - 20

Elmira - 22, Union-Endicott - 28

Chenango Valley - 8, Owego - 40

Maine-Endwell - 55, Norwich - 20

Chenango Forks - 44, Sidney - 0

Dryden -14, Clyde-Savannah - 34

Unatego/Franklin - 34, Cooperstown/Milford - 14

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 18, Bainbridge-Guilford - 25

Schuyler - 38, Susquehanna Valley - 14

