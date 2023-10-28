Section 4 High School Football Scores (Week 8)
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school football scores around Section 4 during Week 8:
Thursday, October 27:
Oxford - 20, Greene - 60
Friday, October 28:
Lansing - 14, Ithaca - 32
Oneonta - 12, Waverly - 62
Vestal - 42, Binghamton - 16
Horseheads - 20, Corning - 29
Newark Valley - 6, Tioga - 63
Windsor - 42, Johnson City - 20
Elmira - 22, Union-Endicott - 28
Chenango Valley - 8, Owego - 40
Maine-Endwell - 55, Norwich - 20
Chenango Forks - 44, Sidney - 0
Dryden -14, Clyde-Savannah - 34
Unatego/Franklin - 34, Cooperstown/Milford - 14
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 18, Bainbridge-Guilford - 25
Schuyler - 38, Susquehanna Valley - 14
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.