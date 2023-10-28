A wet end weekend

Tonight: Cloudy. Showers develop late. Low: 39-43.

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with showers. Chance of rain 90%. High: 42-48.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with showers. Chance of rain 90%. Low: 38-44.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of rain 70%. High: 44. Low: 31.

Halloween: Sun and clouds. Cool. High: 45. Low: 29.

Wednesday: Clouds with some mixed showers. Chance of precip 30%. High: 42. Low: 27.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 46. Low: 30.

Friday: Partial sunshine. High: 51. Low: 36.

Saturday: Cloudy. High: 54. Low: 40.

Forecast Discussion:

Skies will remain cloudy ahead of a frontal trough. Lows will fall into the low-40s.

Sunday will see steady rain begin during the morning and continue throughout the day. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s. Rain will continue throughout the night and into Monday, leading to yet another wet and damp day for the Southern Tier. Much like Sunday, temperatures will hold steady in the low-40s. Two day rainfall amounts will be between .5″-1″, with localized areas seeing higher amounts.

A weak area of high pressure builds in for Halloween, however, temperatures will remain on the cool side, with highs only in the mid-40s. It will be even colder for the first day of November, with highs only climbing into the low-40s. There will be some mixed showers as well.

More seasonable air will arrive as we end the workweek and head into the weekend. Highs on Thursday will still be cool, with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures will rebound by Friday, with highs in the low-50s, and by Saturday, highs will be in the mid-50s. Sunshine will be plentiful for Thursday, but sky cover will increase for both Friday and Saturday.

