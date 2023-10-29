Al Hamme continues to inspire Broome County

GREENE (WBNG) -- Today, friends and loved ones gathered at Genegantslet Golf Course to celebrate the life and memories of Al Hamme.

A producer, arranger and composer were a few of the things that described Hamme and his passion for the unique art form of jazz music. In addition, Hamme was an astounding saxophonist who established the jazz department at Binghamton University, and a legend in Johnson City. He’s recorded with numerous musicians including the great Slam Stewart.

One of his sons, Karl Hamme says that it was an honor to be his son.

“My dad had an ability to affect the musical pool here in this area,” says Hamme. “By creating opportunities for musicians to play.”

Hamme had a purpose in life and that was to share the gift of jazz. Jazz music filled the space with good vibes and even better tunes to songs for all to enjoy. His friends took a trip down memory lane with photos of Hamme over the years doing what he loved the most. One thing that a lot of people remembered him for was his legacy which will continue to live on for years to come.

A mural was painted in honor of Hamme and two other influential musicians. The artist referred to them as the Johnson City Jazz Legends.

The mural can be found at 31 Ave C, Johnson City, right across the street from the Johnson City Police Department.

