Emergency crews respond to glider crash

By Natalie Moses
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIG FLATS, NY (WBNG) -- Chemung County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a glider accident in the Town of Big Flats on Saturday afternoon.

The first deputy to arrive contacted the 67-year-old pilot of the aircraft, from Allentown, Pa and his 14-year-old flying student from Horseheads, NY.

Both occupants of the aircraft said that while attempting to land after the lesson, they were unable to get low enough to safely land on the runway. The pilot, who is a certified glider instructor, had no other choice but to attempt an emergency landing.

The pilot was able to reach the Harris Hill driving range, but temporarily lost control of the aircraft, causing it to tip sideways and resulting in one of the wings hitting the ground and causing damage to the wing and nose of the aircraft.

Deputies reported that neither the pilot nor his student were injured.

After the accident, the crew responded to the scene, disassembled the aircraft and removed it from the driving range.

