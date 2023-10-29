Lourdes hosts first-ever community ‘Trunk or Treat’

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Lourdes hosted its first-ever annual community ‘Trunk or Treat’ at the Lourdes Pavillion in Oakdale Commons on Sunday.

Despite the rainy weather, attendees came out in full force to enjoy the festivities and pick up some candy along the way while welcoming the Halloween spirit that was in the air.

“We’ve got security here, it’s light outside despite the weather,” said Lourdes associate Stephanie Deangelo. “It’s still fun and everybody can see the candy and the fun of the trunks and all the different themes.”

This event was free for the whole family. Kids and adults got to trick or treat from more than 50 trunks around the area that were creatively decorated and sponsored by the Lourdes associate team.

