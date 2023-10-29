Tioga County missing woman car found, human remains located

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa (WBNG) -- According to our CBS affiliate WENY, the car belonging to a Tioga County woman who was reported missing in July, 85-year-old Phyllis Potter of Westfield, was found on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, WENY said human remains were located not far from the vehicle.

The vehicle was found near a cornfield off of North Folk Road in Brookfield Township. Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the Subaru belonged to Potter.

Police have not confirmed that the remains are that of Potter. An autopsy has been scheduled.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

