UHS hosts drive-thru prescription drug collection for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The UHS retail pharmacy and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office hosted a drive-thru prescription drug collection on Saturday for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Community members dropped off unused and unwanted prescription medications and many local organizations in Broome County participated in the event. All types of medication including controlled substances, non-controlled substances, tablets, capsules, liquids, inhalers, creams and more were accepted.

“Nationally we have a problem with prescription drug misuse,” said UHS Pharmacy Supervisor Jeb Schumacher. “So anything that we can do to provide a service to keep medications out of the hands of people that it shouldn’t be in, preventing accidental overdoses or people ingesting medications that are being used for unintended purposes is the main goal of it.”

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of unused and unwanted prescription drugs while educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

