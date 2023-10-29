Watching rain and cool temperatures to start week

(WBNG)
By Connor Thompson
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Cloudy with rain. Low: 40-46.

Monday: Cloudy with showers. Chance of rain 80%. High: 43-48.

Monday Night: Clearing skies. Cold. Low: 26-33.

Halloween: Sun and clouds. Cool.  High: 44. Low: 30.

(WBNG)

Wednesday: Partial sun. High: 42. Low: 25.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 47. Low: 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 51. Low: 37.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 55. Low: 40.

Sunday: Partial sun. High: 56. Low: 41.

Forecast Discussion:

Rain will continue off and on, with lows falling into the low-40s.

More rain will develop for Monday, with new accumulations upwards of .5″. Temperatures will hold steady in the low-to-mid 40s. We begin to dry out Monday night as a weak ridge of high pressure builds in. It will be cold, with lows falling into the upper 20s.

Halloween is looking dry with some sun, but it will also remain a bit chilly, with highs in the mid-40s. For Trick-or-Treating, some warm clothes under the costumes wouldn’t be a bad idea, as temperatures will be in the mid-30s before falling to near 30 overnight. The cold air remains on Wednesday, with highs only reaching the low-40s. There is a slight chance of some snow showers in the highest elevations.

Temperatures begin to climb heading towards the weekend. High pressure remains in control, allowing for mostly sunny skies for both Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid-to-upper 40s, with Friday will see peak temperatures in the lower 50s.

The weekend is looking dry and mild for the beginning of November, with highs on both Saturday and Sunday in the mid-50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NY lawmakers urge Gov. Hochul to sign New York Heat Act
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Police investigating assault at Confluence Park
‘The Colonial rape case’ undergoes 2nd day of testimony
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

A wet end to weekend
A wet end to weekend
Rain chases away the warmth
Warmth fades this weekend and colder weather arrives
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
Warmth fades this weekend and colder weather arrives