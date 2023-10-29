Watching rain and cool temperatures to start week

Tonight: Cloudy with rain. Low: 40-46.

Monday: Cloudy with showers. Chance of rain 80%. High: 43-48.

Monday Night: Clearing skies. Cold. Low: 26-33.

Halloween: Sun and clouds. Cool. High: 44. Low: 30.

Wednesday: Partial sun. High: 42. Low: 25.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 47. Low: 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 51. Low: 37.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 55. Low: 40.

Sunday: Partial sun. High: 56. Low: 41.

Forecast Discussion:

Rain will continue off and on, with lows falling into the low-40s.

More rain will develop for Monday, with new accumulations upwards of .5″. Temperatures will hold steady in the low-to-mid 40s. We begin to dry out Monday night as a weak ridge of high pressure builds in. It will be cold, with lows falling into the upper 20s.

Halloween is looking dry with some sun, but it will also remain a bit chilly, with highs in the mid-40s. For Trick-or-Treating, some warm clothes under the costumes wouldn’t be a bad idea, as temperatures will be in the mid-30s before falling to near 30 overnight. The cold air remains on Wednesday, with highs only reaching the low-40s. There is a slight chance of some snow showers in the highest elevations.

Temperatures begin to climb heading towards the weekend. High pressure remains in control, allowing for mostly sunny skies for both Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid-to-upper 40s, with Friday will see peak temperatures in the lower 50s.

The weekend is looking dry and mild for the beginning of November, with highs on both Saturday and Sunday in the mid-50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

